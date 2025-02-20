Panaji, February 20: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led State Cabinet has approved a landmark ordinance banning the keeping, breeding, and import of pitbull and Rottweiler dog breeds in the state. The decision, made on Wednesday, follows a series of alarming attacks involving these aggressive breeds in recent years.

CM Sawant announced that the Goa Animal Breeding and Domestic Regulations and Compensation Ordinance 2024 would be amended to officially prohibit the sale, import, and breeding of pitbulls and Rottweilers in the state. The amendment also requires current owners of these breeds to register their dogs and take full responsibility for them. Russian Man Attacked by Stray Dogs at Mabor Beach, Woman Bitten by Stingray off Velsao Beach in Goa.

"We have approved an amendment to the ordinance to ban Pitbulls and Rottweilers. Those who already own these breeds will need to take responsibility for them," Sawant stated. This move comes after several incidents, including the fatal attack of a seven-year-old boy by a Pitbull in Anjuna last August and a 40-year-old man being injured by a Rottweiler in Assagao last month.

In addition, the Assagao village panchayat issued a notice urging owners of Pitbulls and Rottweilers to keep their pets under control and prevent them from roaming in public places. Failure to do so would result in penalties. Dog Breeds Ban in India: Activists Fear Surge in Pet Dog Abandonment After Government Order.

This ban aligns with a broader national initiative to regulate "ferocious" dog breeds. Last year, the Indian government imposed a ban on the sale, breeding, and import of 23 dog breeds deemed dangerous, including Pitbulls and Rottweilers, due to concerns over public safety. CM Sawant emphasised the importance of responsible pet ownership, stating that individuals whose pets cause harm or nuisance will face legal consequences under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

