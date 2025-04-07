Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Sunday night, an official said, adding that one person has been admitted to the hospital.

The fire broke out at the Ibrahimpur village

Also Read | 'Dangerous Conspiracy': Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Moves Supreme Court Challenging Validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

Police and fire department officials are present at the scene. Operations to douse the fire are underway.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Pankaj Gairola told ANI, "Fire broke out in a chemical factory, and one person has been admitted to the hospital. Efforts are underway to douse the fire..."

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act 2025: House of BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur President Asker Ali Torched for Supporting Waqf Law (Watch Video).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)