The aftermath of the blast near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New DelhI [India], November 10 (ANI): An alert has been issued across Uttarakhand following the explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, police said.

Uttarakhand ADG (Intelligence and Security) Abhinav Kumar told ANI that an alert has been issued across the state following the explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: 8 Dead, 7 Injured After Car Explodes Near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro Station; Investigation Underway (Watch Videos).

He stated that police chiefs of all thirteen districts have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance in their respective areas.

Uttar Pradesh has been put on alert in the wake of a blast near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi, police said.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 11 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said that the DGP has issued instructions to all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to "increase security at sensitive religious sites, sensitive districts, and border areas."

"All security agencies have also been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas," ADG Yash added.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, and eight people died before reaching the hospital, while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday.

Delhi Police officials said they are investigating the incident.

"As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done."

DIG CRPF, who reached the spot, said it is too early to say anything. "I am just going to the site...," he said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said they got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station.

"We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 pm, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot," he said.

Eye-witnesses said they were shocked at seeing loss of lives and body parts.

"When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI.

"When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged," another eye-witness said.

A local shopkeeper to ANI that he never heard such a loud explosion in his life."I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." Several cars were damaged in the incident," he said.

Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital told ANI that condition of one of the inured is stable.

"Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition, said Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)