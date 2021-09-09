Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced that a one-time incentive amount of Rs 10,000 will be provided to Patwari, Lekhpal, Revenue Inspector and Naib Tehsildar for their commendable work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Vidhan Sabha session, Dhami said an amount of Rs 1.37 crore has been approved for the initiative.

The incentive amount will be issued by the revenue department in the state. (ANI)

