India News | Uttarakhand Reports 38 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Up to 438

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 27 (ANI): 38 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the state tally to 438.

"79 persons have recovered and four people have died due to coronavirus in the state so far," the State Health Department said in a release.

Also Read | Donald Trump Offers to Mediate on 'Raging Border Dispute' Between India And China.

A total of 1,51,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 64,426 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

There are 83,004 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,337 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

Also Read | Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Nagaland: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)