Dehradun, Jul 9 (PTI) Uttarakhand on Thursday recorded 47 COVID-19 cases, 20 of them from Dehradun district, taking the infection count to 3,995 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

Twelve fresh cases were reported in Nainital, five each in Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal, three in Udham Singh Nagar and two in Champawat district, the state health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Government Imposes Lockdown From 10 PM Tomorrow to 5 am on July 13: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 9, 2020.

Twenty-two more patients recovered from the infection, it said. So far 2,672 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the novel coronavirus, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 558, it said.

Also Read | Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Exams 2020 Cancelled, All Second-Year Students Promoted.

Uttarakhand has seen 46 deaths linked to the virus while 29 COVID-19 patients have migrated from the state. PTI DPT CK 07092121 NNNNrpool. It is also in the FA Cup, which resumes at the quarterfinal stage next weekend.

Meanwhile, City is still involved in the Champions League, which will restart at the last-16 stage in August. The team leads Real Madrid 2-1 after the first leg in Spain.

Aguero's absence leaves City with just one recognized striker, Gabriel Jesus, as the team works to negotiate its way through a hectic schedule following the resumption of soccer after the coronavirus outbreak. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)