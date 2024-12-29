Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Sunday issued precautionary guidelines to the District Magistrate of Chamoli, urging authorities to take necessary measures for avalanches.

According to an official release, the SDMA has issued necessary guidelines to District Magistrate Chamoli to take precautions in connection with the warning of avalanches in areas with a height of more than 3,000 m in Chamoli district.

Earlier, the high-altitude areas of Uttarkashi district received snowfall, while the lower areas witnessed light rains on Saturday.

Popular locations such as Gangotri, Yamunotri, and other nearby mountain villages, are experiencing significant snowfall, which has resulted in snow accumulation across the region.

The ongoing snowfall has led to snow accumulation in several villages, particularly in areas like Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, Kharsali, and Mukhwa villages.

Despite the heavy snowfall, the district administration, with the help of machines and workers, has managed to keep most roads open and traffic moving smoothly.

Efforts to clear snow from roadways have ensured that daily commutes were largely unaffected, with roads remaining passable even in snow-covered areas.

This proactive response has helped maintain normalcy in the district despite the challenging weather conditions. Snow cutters and JCB machines have been deployed to clear affected areas.

Travelers are being advised to take precautions, including using 4X4 vehicles and installing anti-skid chains, to navigate safely through snow-covered roads. (ANI)

