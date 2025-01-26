New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) With the Uniform Civil Code set to be implemented in Uttarakhand, the Congress on Sunday said it is nothing but "kickstarting a pilot project" without proper consensus.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the uniform civil code cannot be state-specific.

"Can a uniform civil code be state-specific. You talk of the 'uniform' civil code and then make it state-specific," he said.

When asked about the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand from Monday, he told reporters here, "This is nothing but an attempt to fast-track the process, to have a pilot project, before you can impose... because you don't have a consensus. So you do it like kickstarting a pilot project."

He said the phrase UCC itself means there has to be uniformity in implementing it.

How can different states have a different UCC, he asked.

The Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand on Monday, making it the first state in independent India to put into effect such a law, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said.

All preparations have been completed to implement the UCC, including getting approval of the rules for the implementation of the Act and training of officials, Dhami said in a statement.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will bring about uniformity in society and ensure equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens, he said.

"UCC is just an offering made by our state in the great 'yagya' being performed by the Prime Minister to make the country a developed, organised, harmonious and self-reliant nation," he said.

The law's implementation was a major commitment of the BJP in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls which saw the party storm to power for a second consecutive term, something never done by any other party in the state since its creation in 2000.

Dhami had even attributed the historic mandate to the party's commitment on passing the UCC.

