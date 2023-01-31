New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand's 'Manskhand' tableau which showcased religious places and the prograssive developments of the state during the 74th Republic Day parade on January 26, has been awarded the first position.

Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt presented the award.

Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General, Uttarakhand Information and Public Relations Department and KS Chauhan, Joint Director/Tableau Team Leader, received the award on behalf of the state at the National Theater Camp in New Delhi.

Talking to ANI, DG Information Uttarakhand, Banshidhar Tiwari said, "It is a matter of great pride for Uttarakhand, that among the 27 tableaux which participated on Republic Day, the Manskhand tableau of Uttarakhand got the first position."

"The work for tableau construction started on December 31. It used to go from 4 am to 12 at midnight. Also, the artists had to go with the team leader at 4 am for the duty path rehearsal in the harsh winter," he added.

This is the first time under the tenure of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami that the tableau of Uttarakhand has been selected for the first position.

Notably, the 'Manaskhand' theme for the tableau was proposed by CM Dhami.

Expressing happiness over this, CM Dhami said, "The people of the country and abroad will be familiar with the folk culture of Uttarakhand along with Manskhand."

"In the Purans, Garhwal has been described as Kedarkhand, Kumaon as Manaskhand. Manskhand has also been mentioned in in Skandpuran. Jageshwar temple too holds a lot of religious belief," he added.

The Chief Minister congratulated the people of the state, the officers and employees of the Information Department and the artists who made the tableau and all the artists involved in the tableau for being selected for the award.

Under CM Dhami's instructions, the government is working towards the development of major mythological temples under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, on the lines of Shri Kedarnath and Shri Badrinath, the government said in a statement. (ANI)

