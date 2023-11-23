Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): The work of laying a 12-meter pipeline is still left at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi to rescue 41 workers, said Colonel Deepak Patil who is leading the rescue efforts of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The workers have been trapped since November 12, when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.

The work of laying down two pipelines is still left and their length is approximately 12 metres, Patil told ANI on Thursday morning.

However, the steel rods in the debris have been removed by the Andaman team through a gas cutter and the obstruction on the way has been eliminated, he said

"The front part of the last pipe was damaged; the work of cutting it is going on. We have to join two joints, it will take 6 hours. Currently, only a 44-meter pipeline is being laid officially," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, rescue officer Harpal Singh, who is also the Project Head of the under-construction Zoji-la Tunnel project in Kashmir, said that rescue efforts have entered the final stages at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

"We have inserted pipes 44 meters via horizontal drilling. However, we have found some steel rods in the debris. The machine couldn't cut those rods. Therefore, NDRF personnel will cut those rods following which we will use the machine again," said rescue officer said.

"I have full confidence that steel pieces can be cut within an hour and in the next 5 hours two pipes can be pushed in and the rescue operation could start," he said late Wednesday night.

The rescue operation has been ongoing for the past 12 days.

A 41-bed hospital readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for medical examination and care of trapped workers after they are evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

NDRF personnel also carried oxygen cylinders at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel to assist in the ongoing rescue operation.

The area of entrapment, measuring 8.5 meters in height and 2 kilometres in length, is the built-up portion of the tunnel, offering safety to the labourers with available electricity and water supply. (ANI)

