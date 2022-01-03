New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Over 40 lakh children received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till 8 pm on the first day of the inoculation drive of those in the age-group of 15 to 18 years on Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

"Well done Young India! Over 40 Lakh between 15-18 age group received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 PM. This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive," he tweeted.

Over 51 lakh youngsters registered on the CoWIN portal till 8.30 pm after the process began on January 1 for this category.

Earlier, Mandaviya visited the Covid vaccination site for children at the RML hospital on Monday afternoon and during his visit, he also interacted with some of the beneficiaries.

"Visited RML Hospital and took stock of the vaccination campaign for children in the age group of 15-18 years, and interacted with the children and asked them to motivate their friends for the vaccine," he said in a tweet.

Co-WIN Chief and CEO National Health Authority Dr R S Sharma said, "We have received a good response. Children are coming forward to get vaccinated and the numbers today itself are very significant."

#IndiaFightsCorona Only COVAXIN approved for less than 18 yrs. 18+ (i.e. born in 2004 or before)- are eligible for all vaccines,including COVISHIELD. For 15-17 years (born in 2005, 2006, 2007) eligible only for COVAXIN. Validations in place in Co-WIN @PMOIndia @mansukhmandviya ," the ministry tweeted.

Those aged 15-18 can either have their own account or can avail the facility from their parent's accounts for registering on CoWIN, he said adding necessary provisions and changes have been made on the digital platform to include the new category of beneficiaries.

The vaccine option against COVID-19 for children in the age group of 15-18 years is Covaxin only, all those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible, according to guidelines issued by the Union health ministry recently.

The registration for this category of beneficiaries opened up on Saturday and according to the guidelines they can self-register, online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently.

Such beneficiaries can also be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode. Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in).

