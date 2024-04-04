Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4 (ANI): After MDMK founder Vaiko accused the Congress of betraying Tamil Nadu on every front during 1974, BJP leader CR Kesavan hit out at the Congress on the Kachchatheevu row and said that Vaiko has further exposed the treachery of the party.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader CR Kesavan said, "What is very startling and very devastating is that Mr Vaiko's attack on Congress party of which he is an alliance partner. His new party symbol is a matchbox and very true to the symbol he set firebox on the DMK-Congress alliance. He exposed the treachery of the Congress party. Vaiko said that Congress has betrayed Tamil Nadu on every front."

He said that people expect Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to respond to Vaiko's clear attack on Congress.

"This blot on the Congress party will never be washed away, the people of Tamil Nadu will always remember the betrayal of the Congress party on the Kachchatheevu issue. When Vaiko has attacked the Congress party, why the DMK and Congress party at higher levels aren't responding? I think people expect Rahul Gandhi of Congress and Tamil Nadu CM to respond to Vaiko's clear attack on Congress," Kesavan added.

Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) founder TR Paarivendhar said that the agreement happened between the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike in 1974 with the knowledge of then CM of Tamil Nadu Karunanidhi.

TR Paarivendhar said, "Katchatheevu is a 50-60 years old topic. There was an agreement between then PM Indira Gandhi and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike. Our valuable property could have been used conveniently by our fishermen. This is a very unfortunate thing. This agreement should not have happened."

Earlier on the Katchatheevu issue, MDMK founder Vaiko said that the Congress betrayed Tamil Nadu on every front at the time.

All 39 seats of Tamil Nadu will poll in the first phase of the general elections on April 19 and the counting of votes, along with those from other phases, has been scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, the DMK swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state, winning 23 Lok Sabha seats and bagging the lion's share of the total votes polled, at 33.2 per cent. Its ruling ally, Congress, bagged 8 seats, mining 12.9 per cent of the total votes polled, while the CPI won two seats. CPI (M) and IUML won one seat each while the remaining two seats went to Independents.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to get their fingers inked this time. (ANI)

