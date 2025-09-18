Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): Registration for the Vaishno Devi Yatra continued for the second day on Thursday, after the pilgrimage resumed on Wednesday following a 22-day suspension caused by heavy rains and landslides. The weather conditions in the area are improving, aiding the process.

On the very first day of resumption, over 3,500 pilgrims paid obeisance at the shrine of Vaishno Devi. A steady flow of devotees has been witnessed since morning today, and authorities have ensured smooth arrangements for registration, security, accommodation, and other facilities.

The Shrine Board, along with local administration, has appealed to the pilgrims to cooperate with the guidelines and weather advisories to ensure a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage.

A devotee from Assam, Priyanka Deka, said, ".. We are a total of seven members from the same family... We wanted to come here for many days. When we saw that the Darbar had been closed due to landslides, we were disheartened, but we had faith. We did not cancel our tickets, and the supreme power has pulled us... We came to Jammu from Assam. We received a very warm welcome at Jammu Airport..."

Kiran Donde came from Pune, said, "The yatra is open today. We came here yesterday too, but it was closed at 5.30 pm. But today we are going towards the temple and I am feeling good... I am very happy."

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage resumed after being suspended for 22 days due to heavy rainfall and landslides.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was supposed to start on September 14 but remained suspended for the 20th consecutive day, following adverse weather conditions in the region.

The Yatra was postponed due to incessant rain at the Bhawan and on the track leading to it.

Authorities cited safety concerns as persistent rainfall has triggered landslides and blocked tracks leading to the shrine, making movement unsafe for pilgrims. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway also remains disrupted at several points due to landslides and road damage, further complicating connectivity.

The prolonged suspension caused disappointment among devotees, while local businesses dependent on the pilgrimage are also facing difficulties.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. The disaster struck in the afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine. (ANI)

