New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Varanasi airport has handled transportation of 1,800 kgs of COVID-19 vaccine till date, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Monday.

"Movement of more than 128 oxygen concentrators from various cities e.g. Delhi and Mumbai and movement of COVID patients through charter and medical flights to major cities (was also handled at Varanasi airport) till date," the AAI's statement said.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic during the last couple of weeks and several states across the country have been facing shortage of COVID-19 vaccine and oxygen.

