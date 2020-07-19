Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Vegetable traders in Shimla say they are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they are unable to sell the agricultural produce at the usual rates.

Lakshan Singh, a vegetable trader, said, "These days we're getting very low rates due to corona pandemic. There are other problems too. There is the unavailability of drivers as they are scared of coming to the mandi. Compared to the previous rate the rate prevailing now is very low this year."

Also Read | COVID-19 Count in India Reaches 10,77,618, Death Toll Surges to 26,816: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

"We don't have any demand and hope government will reduce the rate of petrol and diesel that help bring down the cost of transporting our products," Singh added.

Another vegetable trader in Shimla, Vinod Verma said that production is low this season due to shortage of labourers.

Also Read | Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya: PM Narendra Modi May Lay Foundation Stone on August 5, Say Reports.

"There is a shortage of labourers, so production is low. Sudden decisions by authorities and imposition of lockdown in other states are also affecting us," said Verma.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,417 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)