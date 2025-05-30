Chandigarh, May 30 (PTI) Veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa was cremated with full state honours at his native Ubhawal village in Punjab's Sangrur district on Friday.

Dhindsa died on Wednesday evening following age-related health issues at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 89.

His mortal remains were kept at his residence in Chandigarh on Thursday to allow people to pay their last respects after which they were brought to Sangrur on Friday where people turned out in numbers to pay their homage to the departed leader.

Later, the last rites of the former Union minister were performed at the family owned farmland in his native Ubhawal village in Sangrur.

The funeral pyre was lit by Dhindsa's son Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who was the former finance minister in the erstwhile Akali government.

Political leaders cutting across party lines paid tribute to veteran Akali leader when his last rites were held.

Among these included SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Minister and AAP state unit chief Aman Arora, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, Akali leader Prem Singh Chandumajra and former Punjab Minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

Dhindsa became Shiromani Akali Dal's Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur in 2004. He was the Union minister of sports, chemicals and fertilisers in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He was a Rajya Sabha MP from 1998 to 2004 and from 2010 to 2022.

The Akali stalwart was given Padma Bhushan in 2019, but he then announced that he would return it in solidarity with farmers who were on protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Dhindsa is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

After Dhindsa's demise on Wednesday, political leaders across parties had condoled the death of veteran Akali leader, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a "towering statesman with great wisdom and an unwavering commitment to public service".

The veteran Akali leader was born on April 9, 1936, in Ubhawal village of Sangrur district.

