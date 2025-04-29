New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Veteran journalist Kedar Nath Gupta,with support from journalist Manoranjana Sinh is set to release his book, 'Ink, Saffron and Freedom', offering a vivid account of India's political and social evolution over nearly a century in the national capital on Wednesday.

The launch was scheduled at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre at 15 Janpath.

The book launch will witness presence of Dr Krishna Gopal, Seh Sarkaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Prem Prakash, Chairman of Asian News International (ANI).

Gupta's words burn with clarity, conscience, and cultural conviction. From the horrors of Partition violence in Garhmukteshwar to the smoke-filled corridors of Delhi's early newsrooms, from the ideological spine of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to the fading dignity of Indian journalism, this book lays bare the contradictions and courage of India's journey.

This is a work that goes beyond reportage. It is a spiritual inheritance. A torch passed from one generation to the next.

"This text is as much about me as it is about the world I grew up in, and I can only hope that it leaves you, my dear reader, thinking about this lived life long after you've brushed past its final pages," said Kedar Nath Gupta.

"At a time when India stands at a civilizational crossroads, Ink, Saffron and Freedom serves as a voice of rootedness. It dares to ask why cultural resurgence remains incomplete despite political victories. It questions why foreign entities hold sway over Indian policymaking. And it challenges young Indians to reclaim journalism, heritage, and national memory," a release from the publisher said. (ANI)

