Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) Freedom fighter and veteran Marxist leader N Sankaraiah died here on Wednesday following illness, CPI(M) sources said.

He was 102 years old and was under treatment at a private hospital here, they added.

Sankaraiah is considered to be one of the tallest leaders in the country's Marxist movement, especially in Tamil Nadu.

PMK leader S Ramadoss has condoled Sankaraiah's demise.

