Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of noted scientist DR N Gopalakrishnan. Taking to twitter, the PM wrote “Saddened by the passing away of Dr. N. Gopalakrishnan Ji. He was a multifaceted personality. He made notable contributions to science and academia. He was also respected for his rich spiritual knowledge and interest in Indian philosophy. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.” Gopalakrishnan collapsed while walking at home and was rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved. PM Narendra Modi in Kerala: People Shower Flower Petals on Prime Minister During His Roadshow in Kochi (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of DR N Gopalakrishnan

Saddened by the passing away of Dr. N. Gopalakrishnan Ji. He was a multifaceted personality. He made notable contributions to science and academia. He was also respected for his rich spiritual knowledge and interest in Indian philosophy. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2023

