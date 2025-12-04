Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 4 (ANI): Embodying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi, the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Marwadi University, Rajkot, will showcase the growing industrial, economic, and cultural opportunities of the Kutch and Saurashtra region.

Tangaliya, the 700-year-old handloom art native to Gujarat, is celebrated for its distinctive raised dotted patterns known as dana. Practised with exceptional skill by the Dangasia community of Surendranagar, this intricate art form involves carefully twisting extra-weft threads around warp threads to create geometric motifs that are woven directly into the fabric.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Light to Moderate Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected Across Coastal State.

The technique's rarity, precision, and the art's deep cultural significance have earned Tangaliya the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) status, reaffirming its authenticity and safeguarding its timeless legacy.

The exquisite art of Tangaliya weaving, an ancient craft from Gujarat, once faced the brink of oblivion, threatened by changing times and mass production. Once a potentially lost art, this 700-year-old tradition is now experiencing a remarkable global resurgence, perfectly aligning with the world's growing appreciation for ancient artefacts.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President To Arrive in India on State Visit for 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit; PM Narendra Modi To Host Private Dinner for Him in New Delhi Today.

Gujarat's Tangaliya artisans are gaining remarkable global attention at a time when the world is recognising the value of handcrafted, sustainable, and culturally rooted products. Leading this revival is Lavjibhai Parmar, an Indian weaver-artist and master of the traditional Tanglia weaving style. In 2025, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri for his outstanding contributions to the arts.

He has dedicated more than four decades to preserving and promoting this seven-hundred-year-old craft. To ensure that future generations carry this legacy forward, he established a Common Facility Centre that offers training, technical guidance, and market support to young artisans. By organising exhibitions and collaborating with vendors across India, he has brought new life to this fading art, earning him the title "Tangaliyano Tranhar," meaning "saviour of Tanglia."

The growing global appreciation for Tangaliya is further highlighted by artisan Baldev Mohanbhai Rathore of Surendranagar, who crafted the Tangaliya shirt worn by actor Brad Pitt in "F1", an action movie.

Fulfilling the PM's guiding mantra "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi", the Tangaliya weaving tradition stands as one of Gujarat's most enduring symbols of cultural identity.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference will further strengthen this collaboration, offering new avenues for joint ventures, skill development, and cultural exchange. The focus on Kutch and Saurashtra highlights the government's commitment to inclusive development, ensuring that industrial progress goes hand in hand with community empowerment, skill development, and the preservation of traditional livelihoods.

By bringing together global investors with local entrepreneurs, artisans, and cultural ambassadors, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference will celebrate Gujarat's economic strength and its artistic soul. It will reaffirm the message that progress is most meaningful when it uplifts communities, preserves heritage, and inspires a sense of pride in every household. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)