Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): Activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal held a 'Mashal Rally' in Hyderabad on Wednesday in the memory of a Bajrang Dal worker who was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga on Sunday.

Calls to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were raised during the rally. The rally started from a VHP office in Koti, Hyderabad.

Mahesh Yadav, Bajrang Dal Hyderabad Co-Convenor while talking to ANI said that such incidents are not new to the organization and have been taking place for a while.

"We are giving a warning to Jihadis that we will not sit silent. We are holding a state-wide protest and demand that the culprits be hanged to death. The agitation would not stop till they are hanged to death. The way the army fights at the border for the country, we are fighting for our country and religion inside the country," he added.

Yadireddy, the VHP Organisation State Secretary also said to ANI that many associated with PFI have come to Karnataka from Kerala and demanded that PFI and SIMI be banned.

"In two months, more than 20 workers have been killed, a priest has been killed, a lady worker has been killed as well. PFI and SIMI should be banned. Many belonging to PFI have come from Kerala to Karnataka. These attacks are not new to us," he said.

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident.

A total of six people have been arrested and 12 are being questioned by the state police in connection with Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case, said BM Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of police, Shivamogga on Tuesday.

"The six accused arrested in the case are Mohammed Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Afsifullah Khan, Rehan Sharef, Nihan, and Abdul Afnan,' said Prasad.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of the district Selvamani R announced that CrPC section 144 has been extended by two more days till Friday morning. (ANI)

