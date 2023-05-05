Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Bengaluru, amid row over Congress' promise to ban Bajrang Dal in its manifesto for Karnataka elections.

In its Karnataka election manifesto, released last week, the Congress said it will take "decisive action" as per law, including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje along with party leaders and workers recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Malleshwaram.

"We made a request to all Hindus today. We will read Hanuman Chalisa in every household..," said Shobha Karandlaje.

Hitting out at the grand old party, she said that during its rule in Karnataka did not build any temple and called it a political drama.

"Congress ruled Karnataka for 60 years. How many temples did they build? We fought for Ram Temple. Their leader Kapil Sibal opposed it...They are not going to do anything in Karnataka. This is just a political drama..," she said.

The Minister's remarks came in the wake of Congress' manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, wherein the party bracketed outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal together and stated it would ban the organisations once it is voted to power.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress manifesto.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," it added.

Notably, this has triggered outrage against the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Tuesday said that this "decisive" decision by the party was an attempt to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

