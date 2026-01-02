HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2 (ANI): Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Tamil Nadu today for a two-day visit to participate in various events in Chennai and Vellore.

He was received at Chennai Airport by the Governor of Tamil Nadu, R. N. Ravi; the Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L. Murugan; the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin; and other dignitaries.

Upon arrival, the Vice-President was accorded a Guard of Honour at the airport, marking the commencement of his official visit to the state.

Earlier, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan graced the valedictory ceremony of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 as the Chief Guest in Rameswaram on 30 December 2025, according to a release from Special Service and Features.

RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu; Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education; Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting; R. Dharmar, Member of Parliament; Nainar Nagendran, MLA, Tamil Nadu, were among the eminent dignitaries present.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of KTS 4.0, the Vice-President said that this connection is not merely historical, but a profound civilisational and spiritual continuum that has united Bharat for thousands of years. He noted that such exchanges reaffirm India's shared heritage and deepen national integration.

Quoting Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, the Vice-President observed that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam reflects the poet's vision of a united, integrated and confident India. He said that Bharati's dream is being realised today through the far-sighted vision and focused initiatives of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Emphasising the Prime Minister's vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, the Vice-President stated that initiatives such as Kashi-Tamil Sangamam strengthen national integration through cultural exchange, shared heritage, and mutual respect. He added that such efforts are guiding the nation steadily towards the goal of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

