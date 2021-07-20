New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha and urged them to celebrate the festival keeping in mind COVID-appropriate behaviour.

In his message, Naidu said Eid-ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, exemplifies ultimate devotion to God.

"In our country, festivals are occasions for families and communities to come together and celebrate. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we will have to remain content with modest celebrations this year," he said.

The Vice President urged people to celebrate Eid by taking utmost precautions and adhering to COVID safety norms.

"May this Eid-ul-Zuha bring peace, harmony and happiness in our lives," he added.

