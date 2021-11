New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tribute to Nobel laureate CV Raman on his birth anniversary and saluted him for his contribution toward science.

"On the birth anniversary of the great physicist and Nobel laureate Sir CV Raman, I bow to his inspiration for the promotion of scientific research and education in the country. I salute his contribution in establishing prestigious scientific institutions in the country.#C V Raman," tweeted the official account of Vice president Secretariat.

Physicist CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in the year 1930.

The effect brought India its first Nobel Prize in Physics and second Nobel Prize as a whole was based on the phenomenon of the scattering of light.

The Raman effect is the change in the wavelength of light as it gets deflected by a molecule while passing through a chemical compound. It is the Raman effect of light that causes the sky's appearance to be blue. (ANI)

