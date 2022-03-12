Pune, Mar 12 (PTI) Days after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accused the ruling MVA of hatching conspiracies against opponents, which he said were "video-recorded" at special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan's office, the latter alleged that the videos were manipulated, and called for an inquiry.

He also expressed suspicion that one of his clients could have done the recordings possibly through a camera hidden inside a wall clock, which the client had installed at his office.

Speaking in the Assembly earlier this week, Fadnavis had said that he had submitted a pen drive containing the video recordings running into 125 hours to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, showing how conspiracies were hatched by the police and members of the MVA (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) to frame BJP leaders, including himself, in false cases at Chavan's office.

The leader of opposition in the assembly had also said that the video footage showed Chavan claiming about meetings (held) at the highest level from the chief minister to state DGP to the police commissioner to frame BJP leader Girish Mahajan under MCOCA and arrest him.

Talking to a news channel over the allegations, Chavan, who has his office in Pune, said one his clients from Jalgaon had installed a wall clock at his office.

"He may be involved in the video recordings. He had earlier offered to gift an air conditioner to me, which I had refused to accept. Thereafter, he tried to gift me a smart TV, which again I did not accept. He then installed a wall clock in my cabin around two months ago and could have done the video recordings through a camera hidden inside. If he is part of the conspiracy, it will eventually come to light," Chavan said.

But the videos submitted by the BJP are manipulated, he added.

