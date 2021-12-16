New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Pakistan Army was trained and equipped as much as the Indian Army but they lost the war because they lacked character, said Lt Colonel (Retd) Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, a decorated Mukti Yodha today, claiming that then Pakistani Army Commander was involved in the prostitution business.

Lt Col (Retd) Zahir was speaking at the event organised by the Border Security Force to celebrate Vijay Diwas and 50 years of Liberation of Bangladesh in Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi.

Also Read | Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exams 2022 To Be Conducted In Offline Mode From March 4; ‘Health & Well-Being Of Students Remains Our Priority,’ Says Varsha Gaikwad.

"Why did Pakistan lose the war when they were as much trained as Indian Army because they lacked that character. When you have a Commander of Army who is involved in prostitution business you cannot fight anymore," he said.

"I request Indian forces to carry forward the legacy of 1971," he added.

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Busted in Delhi, 7 Arrested on Cheating Charges in Tilak Nagar.

Commander-in-chief of Bangladesh Forces during the 1971 Liberation war Osmani said the Border Security Force of India was the first friend of Bangladesh.

Chief Guest in the event, Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and millions of men and women who fought an epic battle for the Liberation of Bangladesh under the inspiring leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The event was attended by Excellency Md Nurul Islam, Deputy High Commissioner, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, High Commission of Bangladesh, serving and retired Directors General of CAPFs and senior officials of MEA, MHA and other government institutions.

A cultural troupe from Bangladesh and India performed on the theme of the Liberation War, with their talented demonstration evoking memories of crucial moments during the historic struggle as well as the various culturally significant symbolisms that unite both nations.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, DG BSF recounted some of the historic moments during the Liberation War of Bangladesh and the role played by BSF well before the actual hostilities erupted.

"Border Security Force will endeavour to build upon the solid foundation of mutual trust and cooperation with Border Guard Bangladesh, and we look forward to achieving greater heights in the bilateral relationship," said Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)