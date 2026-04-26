Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Vijayawada district Joint Collector S Ilakkiya on Sunday urged people to actively participate in the self-enumeration process for the first phase of Census 2027, which will be open until the 30th of this month. The district collector said, "Public participation is key to making the process a success, as the Census serves as a compass for the nation's progress."

According to the Vijayawada district administration, as part of the self-enumeration awareness programme, a 5K run was organised in Vijayawada. The run was flagged off by Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya, along with Self-Enumeration JD Prasanna Kumar.

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Speaking on the occasion, Joint Collector Ilakkiya said, "This is the first time that Self Enumeration has been introduced in the Census. She explained that the facility has been provided to ensure accurate data and to encourage wider public participation in this crucial exercise."

The Joint Collector further informed that citizens can enter their details through the portal https://se.census.gov.in. This will save time and help collect error-free, accurate data, she said.

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She added, "This system will allow enumerators to quickly verify the data provided through Self Enumeration during physical verification."

"People can voluntarily submit information on 34 parameters through Self Enumeration, including building number, total family members, home ownership status, main source of drinking water, internet facility, TV facility, and others," Ilakkiya stated.

Meanwhile, the Census is the process of collecting, compiling, analysing, and disseminating demographic, social, cultural and economic data relating to all persons in the country or a designated area. The wealth of information collected through the census makes it the richest source of data for planners, administrators, research scholars and other data users.

Census is the process of collecting, compiling, analysing, and disseminating demographic, social, cultural and economic data relating to all persons in the country or a designated area. The wealth of information collected through the census makes it the richest source of data for planners, administrators, research scholars and other data users.

The earliest references to conducting a census in the country can be found in Kautilya's Arthashastra (321-296 BC) and later in the writings of Abul Fazl in 'Ain-e-Akbari' during the days of Emperor Akbar. The first modern population census in India was conducted between 1865 and 1872, though it didn't happen simultaneously across all regions. India conducted its first synchronous census in 1881. Since then, the Indian census has been providing reliable, time-tested data on various aspects of the population through extensive exercises held every 10 years.

Supported by advanced digital tools, the exercise aims to deliver faster, more accurate, and granular data while ensuring the highest standards of data security and public participation.

The census will be conducted in two phases. The first phase - House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) - will take place between April and September 2026 for a duration of 30 days in each State and Union Territory, with a 15-day window for self-enumeration prior to fieldwork. This phase will collect data on housing conditions, amenities, and household assets.

The second phase, Population Enumeration, will be conducted in February 2027 and will capture detailed demographic, socio-economic, cultural, migration, and fertility-related data. For Ladakh and snow-bound regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, this phase will be conducted in September 2026 due to climatic conditions. (ANI)

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