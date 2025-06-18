New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday condemned the alleged gangrape of a college student in Odisha's Gopalpur, asserting that the failure to prioritise women's safety constitutes a grave atrocity against them.

In a strongly worded post on X on Wednesday, Wayanad MP highlighted the escalating violence against women in Odisha, referring to the recent alleged gangrape at the beach in Gopalpur.

The MP from Wayanad also took out a dig Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over the alleged safety of women in the State.

"The strongest words are enough to condemn the brutality that was meted out to a student by ten men in Gopalpur, Odisha. Violence against women is increasing day by day in Odisha. In a state where the Chief Minister himself admits that about 44,000 women and children have disappeared in the last five years, not giving priority to women's safety is in itself an atrocity against women," Vadra wrote in her post.

The horrific gang-rape of the 20-year-old college student at the Gopalpur beach in Odisha's Ganjam district sparked a row all over the state, with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) calling it a "complete breakdown" of law and order.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, expressing shock over the incident, demanded strict action against the perpetrator while advising the BJP-led government to be more "vigilant" in preventing the "increasing atrocities against women".

"The news of the gang-rape at Gopalpur beach, a major tourist destination in Odisha, is deeply shocking and has left everyone shaken. It is strongly condemned. The safety of women in tourist destinations has been questioned. The government should be vigilant in preventing the increasing atrocities against women every day. The government should take strict steps to ensure the safety and security of women in the state," Patnaik wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers entered into a scuffle with police earlier today in Odisha's Bhubaneswar as they protested against the recent gang rape case.

The protesters, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, were marching towards the CM's residence when they were stopped by the police. The police detained several Congress leaders and workers during the protest.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police had nabbed all 10 people - six adults and four minors - in connection with the alleged gang rape of the student from Berhampur, who was out with her male friend at Gopalpur beach on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Berhampur, Sravana Vivek M said.

According to the police, around 8 pm, 10 local youths, six adults and four minors at the beach overpowered the woman and her male friend. Three of the accused allegedly raped the woman while others kept watch on her male friend.

The police immediately launched an investigation after the woman and her male friend registered a police complaint at the police station after 10 pm.

According to the Berhampur SP, the police have arrested the six adults and produced the four minors before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Police will send pleas to the board to treat the minors as adults, as they all are 17-years-old.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep condemnation of the heinous gang rape incident in Gopalpur, stating that strict and exemplary action will be taken against the perpetrators. Condemning the incident, the Chief Minister termed it as "highly deplorable and a crime against humanity".

He emphasized that no perpetrator involved in this act will be spared, and the strictest punishment under the law will be ensured, the CM's Office said in a statement. (ANI)

