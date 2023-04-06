New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Viraag Desai from India and five other artists from Hong Kong and Singapore have won the second edition of 'Julius Baer Next Generation Art Prize for Asia'.

The other five winners, chosen by a jury of industry experts, are Andre Wee (Singapore), Carla Chan (Hong Kong), Jamela Law (Hong Kong), Natalie Wong (Hong Kong) and Wan Kyn Chan (Singapore).

As part of the prize, each of the winners will receive USD 10,000 and embark on a three-month 'Art and Technology Accelerator Programme' to develop their proposed concepts into digital artwork that will be exhibited at a virtual showcase later this year.

Touted to be first of its kind in Asia, the programme aims to provide access to resources and mentorship from industry experts to help artists develop their ideas and push the boundaries of digital art.

"Art converging with technology is still in its early stages, and the prize is an incredible opportunity for me to work with other artists and institutes in South Asia. It's a great honour to be one of the winners -- I look forward to digging deep and producing something really exciting for my work," said multimedia artist Desai in a statement.

For the award, digital Asian artists aged 21 to 40 were invited to submit artwork concept proposals that address the theme of sustainability or any of the Julius Baer Next Generation investment themes.

Three key themes -- Future Cities, Digital Disruption and Sustainability -- inspired a significant number of entries amongst the total 313 submissions, incorporating digital tools such as data mapping, 2D and 3D image rendering, A.I. generated art, audience interactivity data, inter-reality simulation, and virtual and augmented reality.

"The creative proposals for this year's Prize impressed us with high-quality concepts and visions of a progressive future. We are excited to see how our winning artists bring their exceptional proposals to life," said Jimmy Lee, member of the executive Board, Julius Baer Group Ltd and Head Asia Pacific.

