Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The judicial remand of 12 accused, including the CEO and two directors of LG Polymers, has been extended till August 5 in connection with the Visakhapatnam gas leak case, police said.

The accused had been arrested on July 8 and were sent to remand till July 22. Their remand was extended after Visakhapatnam police on Wednesday approached the magistrate for the same.

The police had produced the 12 accused through video conferencing in front of the magistrate.

The gas leak incident, which claimed 12 lives, took place on May 7 this year, following which cases were filed against the LG Polymers management.

After 2 months, the High Power Committee headed by Neerabh Kumar Prasad, special CS (EFS&T) has submitted its report to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in July. (ANI)

