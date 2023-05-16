Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 16 (ANI): Amid the controversy around the film 'The Kerala Story', the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday organised a special screening of the movie for girls in Jammu.

"The movie has been organised for awareness of girls in Jammu," Working President of VHP Rajesh Gupta said.

Meanwhile, the girls who had come to watch the movie doubled down the VHP's stand that everyone should watch the movie.

Earlier on May 10, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the Union Territory.

"It is requested that 'The Kerala Story' is a film made on a very important subject. The film exposes how terrorist organizations like ISIS Jihadis under a well-thought-out conspiracy trap the innocent sister of our country. First, they trap them in the trap of love jihad and then convert their religion. Along with this, brainwash innocent girls and later recruit them to ISIS. Eye-opening facts about the dangerous designs and activities of Jihadi elements are shown through the film," the letter to Kejriwal read, translated from Hindi.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to the upcoming movie.

The controversy surrounding the film started when its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. This statement triggered a heated political debate and many leaders questioned the veracity of the claim.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description. (ANI)

