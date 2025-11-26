New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): On Constitution Day marked annually on November 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a tribute to the framers of the Constitution for their 'vision and foresight', which in turn has motivated him and others in their pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

PM Modi called on people to reiterate their commitment to strengthening Constitutional values through one's actions.

"On Constitution Day, we pay tribute to the framers of our Constitution. Their vision and foresight continue to motivate us in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi posted on X.

He also highlighted how while India's supreme legal document empowers people with rights, it also reminds people of their duties as citizens, which make a foundation of a strong democracy.

"Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty. While it empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties as citizens, which we should always try to fulfil. These duties are the foundation of a strong democracy," his post added.

Let us reiterate our commitment to strengthening Constitutional values through our actions, PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi is also set to participate in Constitution Day Celebrations at Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan, the Old Parliament Building later today at around 11 AM.

This year marks the 76th anniversary of the adoption of the constitution of India.

The celebrations will see the participation of the President Droupadi Murmu, the Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, Members of Parliament from both the Houses, among others, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

The President of India will lead the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India during the programme. Further, translated version of the Constitution of India will be released in nine languages including Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese, the release stated.

The commemorative booklet "Art and Calligraphy in the Indian Constitution" will also be released during the programme.

The Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, however it came into effect a few months later, on January 26, 1950. The document was extensively debated and agreed upon by the Constituent Assembly. The document established India as a Sovereign, Democratic Republic with the aim of securing all citizens Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity. It is the longest written Constitution in the world, demarcating the separation of powers, structure of administration, courts and legislative departments for the country. The Constitution calls for adhering to constitutional supremacy.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the first law minister of India and Chairman of the Drafting Committee for the Constitution is famously known as the "father of the Constitution."

The current Constitution contains over 448 articles divided into 25 parts and 8 schedules; originally the document consisted of 395 Articles. (ANI)

