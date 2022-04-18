Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) In a "significant move", the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday appointed Suraj Singh, a visually impaired advocate, as government counsel for defending cases before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court here.

An official spokesman termed the decision a “significant move” towards ensuring equal opportunities of growth and development to specially abled who are integral to societal progress and prosperity.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Brutally Beats Partner's 3-Year-Old Daughter to Death; Arrested.

“There has been, since long, a persistent demand of specially abled persons to give them due representation in government assignments,” he added.

Also Read | Parkash Purab 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation From Red Fort on 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur On April 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)