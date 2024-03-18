Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Kolkata, Vivek Sahay was appointed as the DGP of West Bengal on Monday, following the removal of the previous DGP, Rajeev Kumar by the Election Commission.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made this decision in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, aiming to uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and freedom in the electoral process.

Also Read | RSS Slammed by All India Kisan Sabha or Calling Protesting Farmers of Punjab and Haryana 'Disruptive Forces'.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued orders for the removal of West Bengal's Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Chahal along with some other senior officials from various states.

The ECI has also ordered the removal of certain key officials of six states in what it termed a decisive move towards upholding the principles of free, fair and transparent elections.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to 1998 Coimbatore Serial Bomb Blast Victims (Watch Video).

"The Governor is pleased to appoint Shri Vivek Sahay, IPS, Director General and Commandant General, Home Guards, West Bengal, to the post of Director General and Inspector of Police, West Bengal with immediate effect until further order. This appointment is made in the interest of public service," the chief secretary of West Bengal wrote in a notice.

The DGP had been in the spotlight after the BJP and other opposition parties criticised the Bengal police for alleged inaction in giving justice to the victims of Sandeshkhali.

The Sandeshkhali area had been witnessing unrest after women protestors sought justice against alleged atrocities committed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

The ECI also issued orders for the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Chahal along with some other senior officials from various states.

The poll body ordered the removal of certain key officials from six states in what it termed a decisive move towards upholding the principles of free, fair and transparent elections.

Home Secretaries in six states Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been asked to step down. Additionally, the secretaries of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have been removed.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission also directed all state governments to transfer officers connected with election-related work, who have completed three years or are in their home districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)