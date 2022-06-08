Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 7 (ANI): Kolkata Police arrested vlogger Roddur Roy from Goa on Tuesday on charges of abusing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee during a Facebook Live session, said police officials.

Earlier on June 3, the Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen had also complained to the Police Commissioner of Kolkata against Roddur Roy, alleging that Roy had used derogatory language against the Chief Minister and other ministers in a video that he posted on social media in the aftermath of singer KK's demise.

This eventually led to Roy's arrest today.

Further details on the YouTuber and Vlogger Roddur Roy's arrest are awaited. (ANI)

