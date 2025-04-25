New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Voting is underway at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for the 2024'25 Students' Union elections and the voter turnout as of 4:30 pm stood at 43.61 per cent.

This year, 7,906 students are eligible to vote -- 57 per cent of them are male and 43 per cent are female. Voting is taking place at 17 centres across the campus. As of 4:30 pm, a total of 3,447 students had cast their votes.

Also Read | Delhi Mayor Election 2025 Result: Raja Iqbal Singh Becomes Delhi's New Mayor, BJP Regains Control of MCD After 2 Years (Watch Videos).

Polling is being held in two sessions, from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

However, voting time is expected to be increased by one hour according to some of the candidates and student activists.

Also Read | Who Is Raja Iqbal Singh? Here Are Key Things To Know About New Delhi Mayor.

The counting of votes will begin later tonight, and the results are expected by April 28.

The contest has become intense and sharply polarised, with new alliances redrawing old battle lines on campus.

This year's elections have seen major realignments. The long-standing United Left has splintered.

Association (AISA) has allied with the Democratic Students Federation (DSF), while the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has joined hands with the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA), All India Students' Federation (AISF), and Progressive Students' Association (PSA) to form a separate bloc.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded a full panel comprising Shikha Swaraj for president, Nittu Goutham for vice-president, Kunal Rai for general secretary, and Vaibhav Meena for joint secretary.

The AISA-DSF alliance has nominated Nitish Kumar for president, Manisha for vice president, Munteha Fatima for general secretary, and Naresh Kumar for joint secretary.

Meanwhile, the SFI-BAPSA-AISF-PSA bloc has put forward Choudhary Tayyaba Ahmed for president, Santosh Kumar for vice president, Ramniwas Gurjar for general secretary, and Nigam Kumar for joint secretary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)