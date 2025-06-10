New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A Rouse Avenue court on Monday took a very serious view of the fact that the inquiry file on the safety and security of accused Christian Michel James in Tihar Jail is not traceable. In August 2019, a report was filed in the court on the basis of this file. James is a British National and is accused in the VVIP Chopper deal case.

The court has asked DG (Prison) to trace the file, considering the seriousness of the issue. A report was filed on June 6 stating that the inquiry file is not traceable.

The court expressed its concern and said, "Considering the seriousness of the issues raised by the accused/applicant CM James and the facts which have come on record during recent hearings on the grievance of the applicant, it is matter of serious concern that the case file of the inquiry on the basis of which report dated August 8, 2019 was given, is not traceable."

"Hence, in the given facts and circumstances, let the DG (Prisons), Tihar Jail be asked to trace and produce the above inquiry file and in case the case file is still not traceable, then, to submit a report regarding the facts and circumstances lead," Special Judge Sanjay Jindal ordered on June 9.

The court asked the jail authorities to ensure James' safety and security.

"Needless to mention that the jail authorities are bound to take all necessary safeguards for the safety and security of the applicant/UTP Christian Michel James," the Special Judge said.

The matter has been listed on July 7 for compliance.

On June 6, 2025, a report was filed by Senior Law Officer of Office of DG Prisons, Tihar Jail stating that the original report submitted by DIG (P) as requisitioned by the court was not traceable despite best efforts.

It was further reported that as per reports, a copy of the assessment report has been found and attached with the report filed on June 6, 2025. During the course of consideration, it was explained/reiterated on behalf of Jail Authorities that the case file of the inquiry, on the basis of which the report of August 29, 2019, was given, was not traceable.

The Rouse Avenue court on May 29 summoned the file of inquiry conducted by the DIG Jail in relation to safety and security in Tihar jail in 2019.

The said inquiry was conducted after an alleged attempt on the life of James in Tihar Jail by an inmate.

The court noted that the accused Christian Michel James has stated that the findings of the report are in contradiction of statement of witnesses.

Accused Christian Michel James, through advocate Aljo K Joseph had moved an application on April 30, 2025, requesting reconsideration of the findings of the inquiry report of August 29, 2019, filed by jail authorities.

Earlier, an inquiry report of August 29, 2019, was filed stating that a Detailed inquiry was undertaken, in which it was concluded that there is no life threat to Christian Michel James.

An inquiry was conducted in 2019 after the alleged life attempts on James. An inquiry was initiated following an email received from the British High Commission.

This report was filed during a hearing on the earlier application James had made regarding his safety and security in Tihar Jail. (ANI)

