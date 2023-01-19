New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The wads of cash showed in the Assembly by ruling AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal alleging an attempt to bribe him by a contractor of a state-run hospital was handed over to the ACB on Thursday, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said.

The cash amounting to Rs 3 lakh was handed to officers of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) along with a complaint of the MLA, the Speaker said.

The Rithala MLA created a flutter in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday when he showed wads of currency notes and claimed threat to his life from powerful people.

He charged that the cash was offered to him as an advance for keeping mum over the irregularities. The MLA had said that he took the money in a bid to trap those trying to bribe him and do a sting on them but it could not work out.

He had also claimed the incident happened in February last year and he went to Delhi Police and Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) officers with his complaint but nothing happened.

Delhi BJP spokesman Praveen Shankar Kapoor said if the AAP MLA was offered bribe a year ago, why did he kept quite for so long and did not inform the Assembly earlier.

