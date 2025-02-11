Nagaon (Assam), Feb 11 (PTI) A cadre of proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur, who was wanted in several cases, was arrested in Assam's Hojai district, a top police official said on Tuesday.

The arrest was made during a search operation in Nilbagan area of the district on Sunday night, Hojai Superintendent of Police Saurabh Gupta said.

Identified as Yaikhom Tondonba Singh, the PLA cadre was staying at a rented accommodation in Manipuri Basti area of Hojai town and was involved with drugs and arms trafficking, Gupta said.

“The arrest was made based on credible intelligence inputs and technical surveillance," he said.

The SP said preliminary investigations have revealed that Yaikhom is wanted in connection with several "terrorist cases and was actively involved in insurgent activities".

The PLA cadre is currently in police custody, Gupta added.

