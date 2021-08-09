Bahraich (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest was nabbed following a brief exchange of fire with cops near the Korianpurwa canal in the Matera area here, police said on Monday.

The encounter took place at 11 pm on Sunday when Maniram of Lakhimpur was surrounded by a police team and he opened fire, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar said.

He sustained bullet injuries in his right leg as the police team fired back in retaliation and was arrested, Kumar said.

Thirty-nine criminals cases are registered against Maniram in Bahraich and Lakhimpur Kheri, the police said.

The accused has been admitted to the medical college here, Kumar said, adding that his accomplice, however, managed to flee.

