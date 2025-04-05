Patna, Apr 5 (PTI) Maintaining that functioning of the Waqf boards requires a lot of improvement, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday said passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by Parliament will make that happen.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Khan said Patna has several Waqf boards but none of them runs an orphanage or hospital.

"The functioning of the Waqf boards requires a lot of improvement. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill by both houses of Parliament ‘is a concrete step in this direction,” Khan said.

“It is said that properties of Waqf belong to Allah…but contrary to this, people of the boards are busy in fighting cases," the governor said.

Relatives of the board members are taking benefits of the Waqf properties, Khan claimed stating: "This is un-Islamic."

Those in the boards are least bothered about people's welfare and for the betterment of the poor, he said.

Sharing his experience as a former minister in charge of the Waqf Ministry in Uttar Pradesh, the Governor said, “There also board members were busy in fighting cases related to land and property disputes. I am once again repeating that Waqf boards are meant for the welfare of the destitute."

Waqf property means the original owner has dedicated it to Allah, making Him the proprietor, he said.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Thursday night, a day after Lok Sabha had given the contentious draft law, which was strongly opposed by a united opposition.

