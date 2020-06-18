India News | War is Not Solution, Issue Should Be Resolved Through Talks, Says Grandson of Man After Whom Galwan Valley is Named

Ladakh [India], June 18 (ANI): The grandson of Ghulam Rasool Galwan, after whom the Galwan Valley was named, Amin Galwan said on Thursday that a "war between India and China is not a solution and the issue should be resolved with talks".

When asked how India should respond to the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15, Amin told ANI, "War is not a solution as it causes loss to everyone and the issue should be resolved through talks."

Three days ago, 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

"During British time, the area was named Galwan Rasool or Galwan Nala. The place is situated where there is a fight going on between India and China. In 1962, the Chinese entered that area and our brave soldiers pushed them back. There are a lot of activities happening in that area these days. Our jawans are standing their ground. The area belongs to us for the last over 200 years and it will remain so," Amin said.

"People are a bit scared but there is no need to fear. People of Ladakh have always supported our Army and the same happened during the war with Pakistan. So I am hopeful that people of Ladakh will support our army," he said. (ANI)

