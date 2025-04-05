Warangal (Telangana) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Warangal District Court in Telangana received a bomb threat via email on Friday, the officials said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Warangal said that after a thorough search of the premises, it was declared a hoax.

"Today, around 10 am, the Warangal district court received an email stating that there was a bomb in the court. We immediately responded with a bomb squad and thoroughly checked in a court and premises, but found nothing. It was a fake email," the ACP said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

