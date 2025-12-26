Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National Working President Nitin Nabin on Friday criticised the Opposition, stating that during the tenure of the previous Congress government, illegal foreigners could easily enter Assam, but now such activities have become impossible.

According to a release, he made this remark while addressing party workers at the inaugural session of the State Executive Meeting held today at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium.

Also Read | Is the Government Introducing New Rules to Monitor Phone Calls and Social Media With Three Blue Ticks on WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

"Earlier, it was easy for illegal foreigners to enter Assam, but now it is impossible," Nabin said.

In a press statement issued by BJP State Spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami, it was informed that the first session of the first day of the State Executive Meeting began with a welcome address by the State President, Dilip Saikia.

Also Read | Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on December 27 as Students Get Year-End Long Weekend; Check State-Wise List.

Addressing the gathering, Nitin Nabin mentioned that since 2009, he has had a close association with Assam through his organisational work in the BJP Yuva Morcha.

He highlighted the significant changes in the political environment of Assam between that time and the present.

He further stated that since 2016, the BJP government in Assam has brought about revolutionary changes in the field of development.

The inaugural session was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, and State General Secretary (Organisation) Rabindra Raju.

It is noteworthy that before the meeting, more than 20,000 BJP workers warmly welcomed the newly appointed National Executive President and popular youth leader of the country with a grand procession from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Sankardev Kalakshetra, extending a warm reception to him in the sacred land of Srimanta Sankaradeva and Maa Kamakhya.

The two-day State Executive Meeting commenced today and will continue till tomorrow at 2:00 pm. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)