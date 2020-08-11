Banda, Aug 11 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old man was found under a bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Tuesday.

Uttam Singh, a watchman in the Adhivakta Sangh building in the district, was found dead on Monday under the bridge across the Ken river in Mavai Bujurg village, Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Singh said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | Sushant's Friend Siddharth Pithani Arrives at ED Office in Mumbai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

He was found dead under mysterious circumstances, the SHO added.

"Prima facie, it seems that Uttam Singh died by suicide. We are waiting for the post-mortem report," the official said.

Also Read | CLAT 2020 Exams Update: Common Law Admission Test Will Be Conducted Online on September 7, Candidates Can Download Admit Card from consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The family members of Uttam Singh alleged that he was murdered and his body thrown away.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)