Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Two senior officials of the NIA which is probing the case related to the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house met the Mumbai police commissioner here on Friday.

Inspector General Anil Shukla and Superintendent of Police Vikram Khalate of the National Investigation Agency met newly-appointed city police commissioner Hemant Nagrale in the afternoon, a police official said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akbar Pathan were also present at the meeting, he said.

The NIA officials spent around 30 minutes at the police commissioner's office. It was the first visit by senior officials of the central agency to the commissioner's office after Nagrale replaced Param Bir Singh two days ago.

The NIA last week arrested suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze for his alleged role in parking a Scorpio with gelatin sticks near Ambani's high-rise residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

It has also questioned several officials of the Crime Intelligence Unit of city police to which Waze was attached and seized a total of five high-end vehicles including two Mercedes cars.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)