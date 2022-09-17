Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Friday raided arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mandal's house and interrogated his daughter, Sukanya Mandal.

The CBI arrested the TMC leader in August over the West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday Special: 10 Most Notable Quotes of India’s Prime Minister.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the CBI Special Court in the alleged cattle smuggling case.

Mondal was summoned several times by the CBI asking but he had evaded citing health issues. He was finally arrested on August 11 from his residence in Bolpur in Birbhum district.

Also Read | Truck Carrying Sex Toys Overturns, Leaves Hundreds of Dildos and Lubricant Packets on Oklahoma I-40 Highway in US.

Mondal, a close associate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested recently in connection with the cattle-smuggling case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 21, 2020, arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the CBI scanner during the investigation of the case, the agency had claimed.

Meanwhile, the main office of the JHM group in West Bengal's Bentinck street was raided on Wednesday in connection with the cattle smuggling case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) informed.

The JHM group, which has been raided, belonged to the nephews of Enamul namely Humayun Kabir, Jahangir Alam, and Mehedi Hasan.

Enamul Haque was arrested by the ED on February 18 and is currently in judicial custody. With this attachment, the total attachment, in this case, had reached Rs 11.67 crore. Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs. 418 crore till then were identified by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)