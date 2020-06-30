Asansol (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): A fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Asansol on Monday night.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire is under control now.

Also Read | Odisha | COVID-19 Tally Rises to 7065, With 206 New Positive Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained. (ANI)

Also Read | Realme Narzo 10 Smartphone to Go on Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)