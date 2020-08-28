By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday sought serious and proper investigation in the expenditure of Bengal Global Bussiness Summit (BGBS).

Also Read | Sidharth Nath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, Governor Dhankar alleged, "There has been a total investments proposals of 12,32,603 crores but as per the reports, the ground reality is different."

Bengal Global Bussiness Summit is an extravaganza organised at huge expenditure favouring particular entities that calls for serious and proper investigation.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Imposes Lockdown From 7PM to 5AM to Contain Spread of COVID-19.

Dream Merchant approach of the state government through advertisements and statements are anti-people, said Governor, talking about the lack of clarity on the expenditure of BGBS happening in West Bengal since the last five consecutive years.

Questioning the state government, Dhankar said, "On February 2019, West Bengal Legislative Assembly platform was used to convey that previous summit (2018) responded successful investment of 10 lakh crores. Of that, 50 per cent are under implementation. 110 MoUs were signed indicating 20 lakhs jobs but where are the jobs? It seems investments are not equal to expenditures. Is all this for publicity to discharge the attention of the people?"

Dhankar also sought a reply on overall BGBS expenditure to the State Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) and State Finance Minister but his queries were ignored and finally he wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but no reply has been received.

"It seems surprisingly bureaucracy and the state police are acting in a political manner. These are legitimated issues and white paper must be issued," he said.

Dhankar declared the five editions of BGBS is a "complete failure". He said it's time for them [state government] to reveal all.

BGBS is organised by the state government every year, since 2015, inviting investors to West Bengal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)